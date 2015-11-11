As Lonmin fights for survival, miners move to cash in and quit

* Hit with losses, Lonmin striving to stay afloat
* Seeking $407 mln in massively-discounted share issue
* Aims to cut 6,000 jobs by next year to cut costs
* So far more than 3,000 workers have left voluntarily
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
MARIKANA, South Africa, Nov 11 As loss-making
platinum producer Lonmin appeals for cash from
shareholders and slashes costs, many of its mine workers are
eager to grab redundancy deals and leave a company battling to
stay afloat.
Battered by strikes, rising costs and weak platinum prices,
Lonmin is seeking to raise $407 million in a share issue -
priced at a 94 percent discount this week - and another $370
million in loans. It says the money is crucial for its survival.
The company, which operates in South Africa, is also closing
or mothballing several mine shafts and cutting 6,000 jobs, or 15
percent of its workforce.
The cuts, announced in July, were expected to be a hard sell
in a country where the jobless rate is over 25 percent and
unions have reacted to lay-offs with wildcat strikes in the
past. But so far more than 3,000 staff have left of their own
volition, keen to snap up the voluntary redundancy and early
retirement packages on offer, and others are seeking to follow.
"Some of us don't want to wait until we die to get the
money. I am a licensed rock drill operator so chances that I
would be rehired at some point are high," a miner at Lonmin's
Rowland shaft in Marikana, about 120 km (75 miles) northwest of
Johannesburg, told Reuters.
He is set to leave a company whose shares have tumbled over
90 percent this year and which has knocked $1.8 billion off the
value of its assets. The 106-year-old firm is now fighting to
convince the market it can be a viable business.
"Am not sure Lonmin will exist in five years' time," said
Bernstein Research analyst Paul Gait.
"How can you have the levels of wage inflation in South
Africa, coupled with increasing mine depth against the backdrop
of zero productivity increases, and believe that is going to
give you a sustainable future for the mining operations."
1 PENCE A SHARE
Lonmin's plight was illustrated on Monday when it priced its
rights issue at just 1 pence a share - a huge discount to the
stock's closing price of 16.25 pence on the previous Friday.
That meant investors would have to buy 46 new shares for
every one they already hold, just to retain their current stake
in percentage terms.
Analysts said the massive discount was a strategy to force
investors to take up their entitlement or risk having their
investment in the company almost completely diluted.
"I suspect supporting the rights is the only course of
action for shareholders as the current equity is probably
worthless without it," said a top-30 investor in Lonmin.
Lonmin has said the share sale has been fully-underwritten.
It said South Africa's Public Investment Corporation, which owns
about 7 percent of the company, had committed to buying its full
entitlement and had "sub-underwritten a material portion" of the
issue, over and above its entitlement.
But investor concerns over the company's viability remain,
due to rising costs and lower platinum prices.
Spot platinum hit multi-year lows this year on
concerns about oversupply and slowing demand in top consumer
China. A five-month strike last year by South African
platinum-sector workers who were demanding higher wages did
little to boost prices due to ample above-ground stocks.
Lonmin was hit hardest by the strike - South Africa's
longest and costliest - because unlike peers such as Impala
Platinum and Anglo American Platinum,
virtually all its operations are concentrated in the
strike-affected Rustenburg area.
OUTPUT CUT
Chief Executive Ben Magara said the company had had a tough
year and had worked hard to make its workers and labour unions
understand the implications of its strained balance sheet.
But it had not yet reached at a point where it had to
forcibly lay-off employees as some were leaving voluntarily, he
said.
"The progressive way this process has unfolded would have
been unthinkable two years ago," the CEO added.
The biggest operation earmarked for closure is the company's
high-cost Hossy shaft, which accounts for about 8 percent of
annual production of over 700,000 ounces.
Lonmin has said the proposed restructuring would take about
100,000 ounces out of production and bring in savings of 15 to
20 percent.
The miner in Marikana who wants leave the company said he
had volunteered to go after finding out he would get 85,000 rand
($5,979) for nine years of service, but has yet to receive a
final confirmation from the company.
Others are not so keen to head to the exit, however.
Another miner said he had also been willing to take
voluntary redundancy, but changed his mind after being offered
only 130,000 rand ($9,145) for 18 years of service.
"I was not satisfied with the money so I am staying."
($1 = 14.2150 rand)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by
Pravin Char)