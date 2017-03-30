Lonza to seek shareholder sign-off on 2.3 bln Sfr rights issue

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.
* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK
ZURICH, March 30 Lonza Group AG will ask shareholders at next month's annual general meeting for permission to issue up to 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) in new shares to finance its acquisition of U.S. capsule maker Capsugel, the Swiss pharmaceutical supplier said on Thursday.
Lonza expects to give further details on the rights offering on or around April 25, the company said in a statement announcing the invitation to its April 25 AGM.
Basel-based Lonza is paying for the $5.5 billion Capsugel deal through a mixture of new shares and debt, and will communicate the exact split of the financing at a later date. In February, it raised gross proceeds of 865 million francs through an accelerated bookbuilding.
($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF