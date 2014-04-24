版本:
2014年 4月 24日

Lonza confirms full-year outlook

ZURICH, April 24 Life science and specialty chemicals group Lonza confirmed its outlook for the full year after its business performance improved in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

"In both the Specialty Ingredients and Pharma & Biotech segments, we realized our growth targets and achieved a better performance than in the same period of the previous year," the group said in a statement on Thursday without providing figures.

Lonza said it was on track to deliver a revenue growth of around 5 percent and a core earnings before interest and tax growth of around 10 percent in 2014.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
