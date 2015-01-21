UPDATE 2-Lonza delays full-year forecast after Swiss franc surge

* Net profit almost triples to 237 mln Swiss francs
* Says will re-evaluate outlook after franc surge
* Shares rise four percent after heavy falls of past week
(Adds comments from CEO, CFO, share indication)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Jan 21 Switzerland's Lonza Group
held off giving a specific forecast for sales and
profit growth this year as it grapples with an unexpected surge
in the Swiss franc after the country's central bank scrapped its
cap on the currency.
The speciality chemicals and life sciences group is hoping a
three-year restructuring programme that has included plant
closures, job cuts and divestments of low-margin businesses will
continue to bear fruit in 2015.
Full-year net profit almost tripled to 237 million Swiss
francs ($271 million) in 2014 and was ahead of the average
analyst forecast of 220 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Shares in Lonza, which had shed almost a quarter of their
value following the SNB's move last Thursday, opened four
percent higher. The SNB's shock decision to unwind its
three-year-old policy of holding down the franc's value prompted
a raft of downgrades from analysts.
"Due to the recent and unexpected volatility in financial
and currency markets, we decided to re-evaluate our outlook and
to provide guidance for 2015 at a later stage," Lonza said in a
statement on Wednesday.
CURRENCY EXPOSURE
Lonza is seen as particularly exposed to a stronger franc
since its plant in Visp, Switzerland, which exports more than 90
percent of products, is responsible for about 27 percent of
group sales. In 2012, Lonza was forced to introduce longer
working hours at the plant to protect margins.
Asked what measures Lonza could take to mitigate the impact
of the franc, Chief Executive Richard Ridinger told reporters
"there is nothing unthinkable".
But he cautioned against an overreaction, saying Lonza was
in a better position than five years ago thanks to its
acquisition of U.S-based Arch Chemicals which has given it a
better natural hedge against the dollar and the euro and
balanced its operations globally.
A 5 percent fall in the dollar against the franc would knock
about 10 million francs off operating profit, while a similar
move in the euro would hurt to the tune of 5 million francs,
said Chief Financial Officer Toralf Haag.
Despite the uncertainty, Lonza said it was confident sales
and profits would grow this year. It previously forecast
mid-single digit sales growth and an earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) margin of at least 20 percent.
Lonza, which supplies ingredients to the drugs' industry,
hopes to benefit from growing demand for its outsourcing
services, as drugmakers invest in specialised medicines that are
hard to produce and a rising number of products gain approval.
Overall group sales rose 1.6 percent last year to 3.64
billion francs, compared with analyst expectations of 3.69
billion francs.
The company proposed a dividend of 2.50 francs per share,
compared with a payout of 2.15 francs last year.
($1 = 0.8731 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Keith Weir)