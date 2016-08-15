Lonza buys InterHealth in health push

* Lonza to spend up to $300 million on health-supplements
target
* Interhealth active in growing nutraceuticals area
* Acquisition part of Lonza's push into healthcare
By John Revill
ZURICH, Aug 15 Swiss specialty chemicals and
pharmaceutical ingredients company Lonza has announced
a deal worth up to $300 million to buy InterHealth
Nutraceuticals, a developer and manufacturer of nutritional
ingredients used in dietary supplements.
Lonza said the California company's range of products like
UC-11 to promote healthy joints would complement its own in
sports nutrition, weight management, immune and pet health.
"With this acquisition Lonza is taking a further step along
our strategic path as a high-value supplier to the healthcare
continuum," Chief Executive Richard Ridinger said in a
statement, adding that the deal also boosted Lonza's offerings
in cognitive and diabetes health.
The consultancy KPMG has forecast that the nutraceuticals
market will be worth $280 billion in 2018, a factor that it
expects will prompt a wave of mergers and acquisitions (reut.rs/2btohwt).
Swiss food giant Nestle is among companies that
have shown an increasing interest in health foods, hiring a new
CEO from German medical company Fresenius and
investing in firms whose products are meant to restore a healthy
bacterial balance in the gut.
GLOBAL ROLLOUT
Ridinger said Lonza would sell Interhealth's products
globally and use the U.S. company's network to distribute the
Swiss firm's existing product range.
"Lonza has succeeded in making an important step in
expanding its product portfolio into the attractive area of
nutritional ingredients," said Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst
Philipp Gamper. "This area promises above average growth and
good margins with less cyclical volatility."
The Swiss company, which also makes products like drinking
water sanitizers and preservatives for industrial applications,
currently generates nearly 42 percent of its sales from
pharmaceutical and biotech products.
But the nutraceuticals area is faster growing and more
profitable than Lonza's speciality ingredients business, which
makes ingredients that go into consumer care products.
(Additional reporting by John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)