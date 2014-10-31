Lonza lowers revenue forecasts on weak water business

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Weir head of US par loan trading, hires Rowan
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.
ZURICH Oct 31 Switzerland's Lonza revised down its forecast for full-year revenue growth on Friday as bad weather weighed on its water business.
The specialty chemicals and life science group said it now expects revenue growth under 5 percent from its previous forecast of around 5 percent.
"The Water Treatment business again suffered the effects of poor weather conditions that caused results to fall below last year's level," Lonza said in a quarterly business update.
Lonza confirmed its forecast for growth in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 10 percent and said capital expenditure will remain below 250 million Swiss francs in 2014.
The company does not disclose financial details for the third quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering