版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 14:12 BJT

Lonza concludes peptides business sale, books charges

ZURICH Jan 4 Lonza has concluded the divestment of its peptides business in Belgium to PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding, the Swiss group said on Wednesday. It gave no financial terms.

"As announced (in) early December, Lonza has booked a non-cash related write-off of 44 million Swiss francs ($42.8 million). Furthermore, Lonza will also book a 29 million franc non-cash currency translation impact in the first half of 2017," it said.

($1 = 1.0279 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐