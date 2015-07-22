Lonza earnings up on cost cuts, manufacturing services

ZURICH, July 22 Swiss speciality chemicals and
life sciences group Lonza posted higher sales and
underlying profit for the first half, helped by cost cuts and
strong demand for its custom manufacturing services to the
biotech sector.
First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) gained 3.6 percent to 375 million Swiss
francs ($391.73 million), in line with market expectations, on
sales of 1.904 billion francs.
Analysts had on average predicted sales of 1.84 billion
francs.
Demand for ingredients for crop chemicals and wood
protection products were also strong, it added.
It confirmed a previous forecast for higher sales in 2015
and core EBIT growth of at least 5 percent.
($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)