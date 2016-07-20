版本:
Lonza raises outlook after double-digit core earnings rise in H1

ZURICH, July 20 Swiss speciality chemicals and life sciences group Lonza raised its guidance for 2016 after reporting the strongest earnings growth in its history during the first six month.

First-half core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 20 percent to 312 million Swiss francs ($316.65 million), surpassing average analyst expectations for core EBIT of 300 million francs.

Sales increased 6 percent year-on-year to 2.01 billion francs.

"Specifically our Pharma&Biotech segment delivered outstanding operational performance across all of our assets," Chief Executive Richard Ridinger said.

The group raised its guidance to reflect expected double-digit core EBIT growth in 2016 and said strong cash flow would further reduce net debt, which stood at 337 million francs.

($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

