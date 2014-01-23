版本:
Lonza full-year net profit misses poll

ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza said on Thursday it expects core earnings to grow 10 percent this year as it reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.

Lonza, which produces pharmaceutical ingredients for drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline as well as chemicals for fertilizers, said full-year net profit fell 44 percent to 87 million Swiss francs ($95.6 million), compared to 156 million a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 120 million Swiss francs on average.

The Basel-based firm forecast an increase in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 10 percent for 2014 and said sales should grow 5 percent. It confirmed its mid-term targets for 2015.

