Lonza full-year net profit misses poll

ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss specialty chemicals and
life sciences group Lonza said on Thursday it expects
core earnings to grow 10 percent this year as it reported
fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.
Lonza, which produces pharmaceutical ingredients for
drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline as well as chemicals for
fertilizers, said full-year net profit fell 44 percent to 87
million Swiss francs ($95.6 million), compared to 156 million a
year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 120
million Swiss francs on average.
The Basel-based firm forecast an increase in core earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 10 percent for 2014 and said
sales should grow 5 percent. It confirmed its mid-term targets
for 2015.
