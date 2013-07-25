UPDATE 2-Lonza scraps generic drug venture with Teva

* Lonza's first-half net profit falls 50 percent
* Phases down Hopkinton plant
* To study future of wood treatment business
* Shares fall 2.4 percent
By Alice Baghdjian and Ben Hirschler
ZURICH/LONDON, July 25 Specialty chemicals maker
Lonza posted a bigger than expected fall in first-half
profit and said it was ending a generic drugs venture with
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by mutual
agreement after misjudging how much it would cost.
The end to the alliance on the development, manufacturing
and marketing of biosimilar drugs - copycat versions of
injectable biotech medicines that have gone off patent - is not
a complete surprise, since Lonza said in March it was reviewing
the venture begun in 2009.
Biosimilars have long been eyed as a major opportunity for
large makers of generic drugs, such as Teva and Novartis's
Sandoz unit, but developing them is far more
complicated than making generic copies of traditional pills.
The phase-down of Lonza's U.S. Hopkinton plant led to a 69
million Swiss franc ($73.78 million) impairment charge and a
reduction in headcount, while the temporary shutdown of a Swiss
plant also hit revenue, Lonza said in a statement on Thursday.
Its net profit fell by half to 41 million francs in the
first half of 2013, while sales were down 11 percent at 1.744
billion francs, missing a consensus forecast for a 5.3 percent
drop in a Reuters poll.
Faced with low-cost competition, a strong Swiss franc and
higher raw material prices, Chief Executive Richard Ridinger is
leading a review of Lonza's structure and strategy.
Ridinger said reorganisation at three different production
sites would lead to a reduction in headcount of about 250
full-time equivalents by the end of the year and the company's
cost base should be reduced by 100 million francs by the end of
2016.
He announced Lonza planned to consider strategic options for
its wood treatment business and said ending the joint venture
with Teva would reduce its investments by 150 million francs.
"We think this restructuring is necessary in order to show
growth in the future as the business as it is today would
continue to decline," Vontobel analyst Carla Baenziger said,
adding that ending the Teva venture should help reduce debt.
SHARES FALL
Shares in the company, which have gained more than 50
percent so far this year, fell 2.4 percent by 0835 GMT,
underperforming an index of European chemicals industry stocks
, which was down 0.6 percent.
Lonza, which makes ingredients for drugmakers such as
GlaxoSmithKline, reiterated its target to increase core
earnings before interest and tax by 10 percent this year,
slowing from 28 percent growth in 2012.
Chief Operating Officer Stephan Kutzer said it was now clear
that biosimilars would "require more capital than initially
planned and will also take more time until they reach the
market".
Regulators have also been slow to draw up rules for
biosimilars, although progress in Europe is faster than in the
United States.
Last month, the European Medicines Agency gave a green light
to copycat versions of Johnson & Johnson and Merck &
Co's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade -
the first such approval for those antibody-based medicines.