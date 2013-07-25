版本:
Teva and Lonza to end collaboration on biosimilars

ZURICH, July 25 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Swiss Lonza Group said they were discontining their collaboration for the development, manufacturing and marketing of biosimilars.

The mutual decision to end the venture, started in 2009, will allow both companies to concentrate on their own strategies and expertise, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
