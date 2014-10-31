版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza decides to keep its wood protection business

Oct 31 Lonza Group AG : * Says has decided to retain its wood protection business
