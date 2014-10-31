版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 16:04 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza falls 3.5 pct after lowers revenue forecast

ZURICH Oct 31 Lonza Group AG falls 3.5 percent after it lowers its full-year revenue forecast. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐