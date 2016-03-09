Lookers expects record new UK car sales in 2016

LONDON, March 9 One of Britain's biggest car
dealership firms Lookers expects new car sales to rise
by about 5 percent this year to an all-time high, its chief
executive told Reuters.
New car registrations hit 2.63 million last year, boosted by
rising consumer confidence and cheap finance packages, but
industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has
said it expects 2016 sales to remain roughly flat.
The chief executive of Lookers, which operates from more
than 150 dealerships across Britain and Ireland and posted a 6
percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Wednesday, said he
thought the market would continue to grow.
"There is some pent-up demand to fill," Andy Bruce told
Reuters, referring to a drop in sales during the 2007-2008
financial crisis and subsequent recession.
"Our own view is that there will be single digit growth this
year ... 5 percent," he said.
