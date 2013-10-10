Mobile security software maker Lookout raises $55 mln

BOSTON Oct 10 Lookout, one of the world's
biggest providers of mobile security software, said on Thursday
that it has raised $55 million in financing.
The round was led by Deutsche Telekom AG.
Qualcomm Inc's venture capital arm, Greylock
Partners and Mithril Capital Management also participated, as
did current investors Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Index
Ventures, and Khosla Ventures.
Lookout's security software is installed on some 45 million
devices running Google Inc's Android operating system
and Apple Inc's iOS.
Telecommunications firms such as Deutsche Telekom and
Qualcomm are growing increasingly interested in mobile security
products because cyber attacks on mobile devices have grown
exponentially in recent years as sales of smartphones and
tablets have surged to consumers and businesses alike.
Lookout said in a statement that it plans to enter the
corporate security market later this year, which would put it in
competition with older, more established software makers
including Symantec Corp and Intel Corp's McAfee
security division.
San Francisco-based Lookout, founded in 2007, has raised
$131 million to date.