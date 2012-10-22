Loomis, Sayles says bond manager Gaffney leaves for Eaton Vance

UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
* Gaffney had run $22 bln Loomis Sayles Bond Fund with Dan Fuss
* Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire - spokeswoman
* Two co-managers remain with Fuss on funds
BOSTON, Oct 22 A top Loomis, Sayles & Co bond fund manager has left the firm to take a job with cross-town rival Eaton Vance Corp, a spokeswoman for Boston-based Loomis said on Mon day.
Kathleen C. Gaffney, 50, had been a co-manager of mutual funds, including the $22 billion Loomis, Sayles Bond Fund, which she had run with Dan Fuss, the firm's high-profile fixed income manager, since 1997.
Gaffney stepped down from that fund and four others, according to a securities filing on Monday. Including the five funds and others, including offshore vehicles, Gaffney had co-managed a total of $84 billion, said Loomis, Sayles spokeswoman Erin Heard.
She did not have more information.
A spokeswoman for Eaton Vance did not immediately return messages.
Loomis, Sayles is a unit of Natixis Global Asset Management. Heard said Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire.
He will continue to run products with co-managers, including Matthew Eagan, 46, and Elaine Stokes, who is 47. Both became co-managers with Fuss and Gaffney in 2007.
The filing showing Gaffney's departure from the funds was first reported by Investment News.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)