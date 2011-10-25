UPDATE 1-Loomis says U.S. treasuries expensive, China a worry

* Loomis to stay away from U.S. treasuries - exec

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Oct 25 U.S. treasuries remain expensive even after a recent selloff, according to the vice-chairman of U.S. bond fund firm Loomis Sayles, who expressed concern about China's economy, saying bad loans in the banking system have yet to be fully reported.

Dan Fuss, who oversees $150 billion in fixed-income assets for Loomis Sayles, told a briefing in Taipei on Tuesday that his firm had sold U.S. treasuries in August and had stayed in U.S. corporate bonds and non-U.S. government bonds since.

"We'll probably stay away from U.S. treasuries until they are relatively cheap again," he said. "There has been a selloff recently, but they are still very expensive."

Fuss, who began his investment career in 1958, is widely regarded as one of the savviest U.S. bond managers, investing in out-of-favour securities that eventually paid off handsomely.

Fuss said China's economy, which the government had taken a numerous measures to cool, was a source of worry.

"I'm always worried about China," he said. "I suspect ... that not all the problems of the bad loans were fully reported."

He decline to say whether he had invested in China, but according to Natixis, Loomis' agent in Taiwan, none of the company's funds held China investments.

Fuss also said he expected Europe would arrange to have Greece excluded from the euro for an indefinite time, as it sought a rescue plan for the country, but that Greece would remain in the European union for political reasons.

Loomis Sayles was looking at purchasing more Irish government debt "around the 10-year maturity range" for its attractive yields, Fuss said in July.

The Boston-based company also held bonds of Ireland, Italy and other European countries, according to Natixis. (Editing by Jonathan Standing and Chris Lewis)