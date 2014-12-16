版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Looser Holding says Philippe Baur appointed managing director of Condecta Group

Dec 16 Looser Holding AG :

* Says Philippe Baur appointed managing director of Condecta Group

* Says Philippe Baur will be taking over his post in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
