2015年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Looser Holding reports FY net revenues of CHF 487.4 mln, down 0.5 pct

Jan 20 Looser Holding AG :

* Generates revenues at prior year level

* FY net revenues of 487.4 million Swiss francs ($555 million) at prior year level (-0.5 percent)

* For FY 2014, expects operating result (EBITDA) to increase against prior year as well as a significant rise in consolidated net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
