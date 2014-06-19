版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 13:33 BJT

BRIEF-Looser Holding invests up to CHF 13.5 million in coatings division

June 19 Looser Holding AG : * Investing up to CHF 13.5 million in coatings division * Says to transfer the Feyco production capacities to Bendern and carry out

conversion work in Urdorf * Says St. Margrethen and Urdorf is to be merged at the Schekolin location in

Bendern within the next two years * Says activities such as application technology and sample service, now

offered at Hinwil and Gueml Igen, to be transferred to Urdorf * Says reduction in the Feyco workforce is to be expected over the two years to

come, up to 30 jobs could be affected * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐