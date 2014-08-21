BRIEF-Looser Holding says H1 net revenues up 3.4 pct to CHF 243.9 mln

Aug 21 Looser Holding AG :
* Says H1 net revenues increased by 3.4 percent to CHF 243.9
million
* Says H1 EBITDA CHF 30.6 million (prior year: CHF 28.2
million)
* Says H1 EBITDA margin 12.6 percent (prior year: 11.9 percent)
* Says H1 consolidated net income of CHF 9.7 million (prior
year: CHF 11.2
million)
* Says maintains prognosis for entire FY, expecting revenues
and operating
result above prior year level
* Says maintains prognosis for entire FY and expects as well a
significant
increase in consolidated net income
* Say H1 EBIT EUR 19.35 million versus EUR 18.18 million year
ago
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage