MacDonald Dettwiler to buy Loral subsidiary for $875 mln

TORONTO, June 26 Loral Space & Communications
Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its satellite
manufacturing subsidiary, Space Systems/Loral to Canadian
communications rival MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd
for about $875 million.
The deal is set to enhance Macdonald Dettwiler's position in
the communications arena and creates potential for increased
business with both commercial and government clients.
"The combination is a very good strategic fit for both
companies," John Celli, President of Space Systems/Loral said in
a statement.
The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which
is expected to close later this year after certain regulatory
approvals.
Loral said in addition to the $875 million it will also
receive cash dividends and other payments from its SS/L
subsidiary, which are expected to be in excess of $135 million.