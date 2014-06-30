UPDATE 2-L'Oreal settles over skin care ads that U.S. termed deceptive

(Adds details on advertisements, prices of products)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 30 Cosmetics maker L'Oreal USA
has agreed to settle U.S. complaints that its advertisements for
skin care products Lancome Genifique and L'Oreal Paris Youth
Code were deceptive, the Federal Trade Commission said on
Monday.
Under the settlement L'Oreal USA, a subsidiary of L'Oreal SA
, is barred from making claims about the products that
have not been substantiated by scientific proof, the FTC said.
In its complaint, the U.S. agency said L'Oreal claimed the
Genifique line of products would cause "visibly younger skin in
just 7 days" by prompting genes to "stimulate the production of
youth proteins." The ads for the Genifique products, which cost
between $60 and $132, ran from about February 2009 to April
2013.
L'Oreal advertised the Youth Code products by saying they
would "instantly improve skin quality while revealing the new
youth of your skin," the FTC said in its complaint. These
products start at about $15.
The FTC alleged that L'Oreal had no studies to back up its
assertions.
"It would be nice if cosmetics could alter our genes and
turn back time," said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau
of Consumer Protection. "But L'Oreal couldn't support these
claims."
L'Oreal said in its response that the claims that concerned
the FTC had not been used "for some time now."
"The safety, quality and effectiveness of the company's
products were never in question," said L'Oreal USA spokeswoman
Kristina Schake in a statement. "Going forward, L'Oreal USA will
continue to serve its customers through industry-leading
research, scientific innovation and responsible advertising."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Chizu
Nomiyama)