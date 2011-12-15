L'Oreal says buys Pacific Bioscience

EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 8)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Finalises Pacific Bioscience Laboratories buy
* No financial details given
PARIS Dec 15 L'Oreal said on Thursday it has finalised the acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Inc., a specialist in sonic skin care after shareholders of the U.S. company approved the takeover.
L'Oreal said it planned to step up the roll-out of Pacific Bioscience's products, which included the Clarisonic electric face brush, into international markets.
No financial details were given.
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions