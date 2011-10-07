L'Oreal CEO says sees no major spending shift

NEW YORK Oct 7 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon on Friday said the French cosmetics group was not seeing any major shift in spending in the United States and Europe, its biggest markets.

"We are not seeing any major shift" in the US and Europe Agon said answering a question about spending trends at a press conference in New York, adding "we are seeing a continuation" of trends in the first half. (Reporting by Phil Wahba, writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)