Nestle skin unit to acquire Inneov assets in nutraceutical bid

ZURICH, April 24 Food group Nestle
said on Friday its skin health unit Galderma would buy certain,
undisclosed assets out of Inneov, a joint venture it had with
L'Oreal, in a bid to enter the market for food and
drink with potential health benefits.
"Nestle Skin Health announced today that Galderma, its
company focused on medical solutions, has entered into an
agreement under which it will acquire certain assets of Inneov
Group to serve as the foundation for its entry into the
nutraceutical market," the Vevey-based firm said in a brief
statement.
A spokesman wasn't immediately available to comment on the
assets acquired or financial details.
Food and drug companies are increasingly active in the
market for so-called nutraceuticals - food and drinks with
potential health benefits - a market expected to be worth $280
billion by 2018.
