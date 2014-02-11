Deal is not first step towards L'Oreal's exit-Nestle

PARIS Feb 11 The deal under which Nestle
will cut its stake in L'Oreal does not pave
the way towards a full Nestle's exit from the capital of the
French cosmetics group, Nestle's chairman Peter Brabeck said on
Tuesday.
"This sale is not a first step towards an exit" Brabeck told
a news conference.
On Tuesday, L'Oreal said it would buy 8 percent of its
capital for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) from Nestle, boosting
the French cosmetics group's earnings per share by more than 5
percent.
The deal will cut Nestle's stake in L'Oreal to 23.29 percent
from 29.4 percent while the Bettencourt Meyers family's stake in
L'Oréal will increase from 30.6 percent to 33.31 percent.
[ID:nL5N0LG08Q
(Reporting by Pascale Denis, writing by Dominique Vidalon,
editing by Astrid Wendlandt)