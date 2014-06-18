French L'Oreal to buy U.S. firm NYX Cosmetics

PARIS, June 18 French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based NYX Cosmetics as it builds up its stable of U.S. brands.

L'Oreal did not release the price it was paying for the company, but said the U.S. firm had sales in the year to the end of May of $93 million, up 57 percent on the previous period on a comparable basis. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)