L'Oreal, Puma sign licence agreement for beauty products

PARIS, Sept 26 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said on Friday it had signed a licence agreement for beauty products with Germany's Puma that will become effective on Jan. 1.

Puma's licence contract with U.S. company Procter & Gamble will terminate at the end of this year, L'Oreal added in a one-paragraph statement, giving no further details. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)