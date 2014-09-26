L'Oreal, Puma sign licence agreement for beauty products

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
PARIS, Sept 26 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said on Friday it had signed a licence agreement for beauty products with Germany's Puma that will become effective on Jan. 1.
Puma's licence contract with U.S. company Procter & Gamble will terminate at the end of this year, L'Oreal added in a one-paragraph statement, giving no further details. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015