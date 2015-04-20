UPDATE 2-L'Oreal says demand slowed in Europe for mass beauty

(Adds details)
PARIS, April 20 L'Oreal said on Monday
the market for mass beauty products in western Europe had slowed
in the early part of the year but was still growing moderately
in North America as it posted a 14.1 percent rise in
first-quarter sales.
The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline, whose figures
broadly met expectations, received a boost from the weak euro
and resilient demand for luxury goods products such as Yves
Saint Laurent's Black Opium perfume.
Looking forward, L'Oreal forecast sales growth in the first
quarter would be below its average for the year thanks to an
improvement in demand for mass market consumer beauty products
later in the year.
"Growth will come from an acceleration of the consumer
division," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a
conference call with analysts.
L'Oreal said it was not planning to change its prices in
North America to reflect the strength of the dollar against the
euro.
The group said it had no indication that the market for
professional products such as it Kerastase line was improving
but that of luxury goods products remained strong with an
estimated annual sales growth of 6-6.5 percent.
"We are outgrowing the market everywhere except in the
United States," Agon said about the luxury market.
Sales growth at L'Oreal's mass consumer goods business
slowed to 1.7 percent on a like-for-like basis in the three
months to March 31, down from 3 percent in the previous quarter,
while sales growth for luxury products slowed to 7.5 percent
from 8.6 percent.
Overall, the world's biggest cosmetics group generated
quarterly sales of 6.44 billion euros ($6.93 billion), up 4
percent on a like-for-like basis and 5.2 percent at constant
exchange rates.
L'Oreal did not give a precise forecast for the full year
other than to express confidence in its ability to outperform
the market again and achieve growth in sales and profit.
L'Oreal shares, which have gained 27 percent since Jan. 1,
rose 0.5 percent to close at 177.20 euros.
($1 = 0.9291 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan, David
Goodman and David Evans)