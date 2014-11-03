UPDATE 2-L'Oreal Q3 like-for-like sales growth misses estimates

* Q3 like-for-like sales growth 2.3 pct vs 3.6 pct avg
estimate
* Says sees pick-up in Q4, particularly for mass-market
products
* Says to "slightly beat" global market growth in 2014
(Adds details)
PARIS, Nov 3 L'Oreal's sales growth in
the third quarter slumped to its lowest level since 2009, a drop
the world's biggest cosmetics group attributed to weak trading
at its mass-market products division, particularly in western
Europe.
The group saw third-quarter like-for-like sales growth slow
to 2.3 percent, compared with growth of 4.1 percent in the
previous three months and an average estimate cited by analysts
of 3.6 percent.
"There was a very strong deceleration in the market in a
very short period of time," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul
Agon said about the group's sales in western Europe in a
conference call, citing factors such as lower consumer spending.
However, he said trading in western Europe had improved
since the end of September and growth in the United States also
picked up since the summer.
As a result, he forecast a rebound in sales growth in the
fourth quarter which would be the year's strongest.
Overall, the maker of Lancome perfume and Garnier shampoo
said it expected to "slightly outperform" the global cosmetics
market in 2014, a more modest forecast than its traditional
target of outperforming the worldwide market.
Agon said he expected growth in the global cosmetics market
to be closer to 3 percent than 3.5 percent in 2014 and reach 3
percent to 3.5 percent next year.
In September Agon had already cut his 2014 market growth
forecast to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent from between 3.5
percent and 4 percent previously.
"L'Oreal joined the (long) list of consumer staples
companies who have missed consensus expectations in Q3," broker
Bernstein said in a note, mentioning rivals with disappointing
results such as Unilever .
In the United States, rival Elizabeth Arden posted
its third straight quarterly loss, largely due to its large
exposure to perfumes, a category that has seen weak demand in
North America.
Last week, Revlon also published a drop in
underlying earnings while the Estee Lauder Companies
publishes its quarterly results on Tuesday.
L'Oreal said it was actively pursuing potential
acquisitions "whose development will fuel the group's
like-for-like growth" but declined to give details about
targets.
Sales at L'Oreal's mass-market division that makes Essie
nail polish and Maybelline mascara fell 0.4 percent on a
comparable basis, against 2.8 percent growth in the previous
three months.
The group's luxury unit behind Yves Saint Laurent and Armani
perfume saw sales growth slow to 4.9 percent from 7.5 percent in
the second quarter.
Agon said luxury sales in China had been slowing but the
group was still "largely overperforming" the market's estimated
annual growth of 8 percent.
"Clearly, the market is not as buoyant as it was three, or
four years ago," Agon said about China.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan and
David Evans)