UPDATE 2-L'Oreal generation game poses ownership question

* Bettencourt replaced by grandson due to dementia
* Grandson to replace her on board
* L'Oreal says succession move won't affect Nestle pact
* L'Oreal shares gain 3.2 pct after results, outlook
By James Regan and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Feb 14 L'Oreal's decision
to accept company heiress Liliane Bettencourt's grandson as her
successor on the board kept alive speculation that the family
could eventually sell its stake in the world's largest cosmetics
company.
The French company insisted on Tuesday that the appointment
of 25-year-old Jean-Victor Meyers underlines the family's
commitment to L'Oreal. But questions remain about the long-term
intentions of the Bettencourts and the other key shareholder,
Nestle.
The Swiss food group and the Bettencourt family each own
around 30 percent of L'Oreal. Liliane Bettencourt, France's
richest woman, lost control of her business affairs to daughter
Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers in October when a court declared
her to be mentally diminished after a bitter legal battle.
Under a 10-year shareholder pact due to expire in 2014, each
side has a right of first refusal on the other's stake, while
neither can raise its stake during Liliane Bettencourt's
lifetime or for six months following her death.
While the 89-year-old daughter of L'Oreal's founder has
opposed talks with Nestle, the arrangement has led to repeated
speculation that Bettencourt-Meyers could be open to a sale of
the stake in the 51 billion-euro ($68 billion) group to Nestle.
"For now it doesn't change anything for L'Oreal, but 2014
will come around quickly," said one Paris-based analyst, adding
that he expected the family to keep hold of their shares.
Analysts are split on the family's intentions, while
Bettencourt-Meyers has publicly affirmed her support for the
group.
Bettencourt-Meyers and her husband Jean-Pierre Meyers hold
the family's two other board seats.
L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the shareholder
pact between the Bettencourt family and Nestle was unchanged.
"This transition is ... absolutely ideal because it changes
nothing regarding the balance of L'Oreal's shareholding
structure or the functioning of the board of directors," Agon
said. "It's very reassuring for the stability of the company."
The three family directors would continue to vote as a
block. Nestle also has three representatives on the board.
L'Oreal's board was informed that Liliane Bettencourt was no
longer a director at a meeting on Monday, the first since the
court ruling based on medical tests showing she was suffering
from a form of dementia.
The judge awarded Bettencourt-Meyers control over the wealth
and income of Liliane Bettencourt - estimated at 17 billion
euros - while Jean-Victor Meyers was designated to look after
her health and physical well-being.
NO SLOWDOWN
L'Oreal announced the replacement of Bettencourt as it
posted a 7.7 percent rise in 2011 operating profit and 5.1
percent growth in like-for-like sales.
The group's CEO told a news conference on Tuesday that he
expected the global cosmetics market to grow around 4 percent
this year and that L'Oreal hoped to outperform it, with both
revenue and profits forecast to rise.
The company had so far not seen any signs of a slowdown.
"The cosmetics consumer has not changed their behaviour
since the crisis," Agon said.
L'Oreal, which had a net cash surplus of 504 million euros
at the end of last year, ruled out share buybacks but said it
continued to be on the lookout for acquisitions, without giving
details.
The shares were up 3.2 percent at 84.24 euros by 1407 GMT,
the second-biggest gainer on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index
.