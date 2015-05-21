Reynolds American close to getting FTC approval for Lorillard deal - WSJ

May 21 Camel cigarette brand owner Reynolds American Inc's planned acquisition of smaller rival Lorillard Inc is expected to receive U.S. antitrust clearance as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Hxtr4g)

Reynolds offered to buy Lorillard for $25 billion in last July. A merger will combine the number 2 and number 3 cigarette companies in the United States.

Reynolds, Lorillard and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)