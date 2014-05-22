Lorillard-Reynolds cigarette deal would face regulatory risk -antitrust experts

WASHINGTON May 22 An acquisition of U.S.
cigarette-maker Lorillard Inc by Reynolds American Inc
could face a bumpy road with antitrust regulators,
experts said, with some predicting the deal could be blocked
outright and others saying it could only go through with
significant divestitures.
The combination, which would bring Reynolds' Camel and
Lorillard's Newport brands under one corporate roof, would join
companies controlling 27 percent and 15 percent of the U.S.
cigarette market, respectively. Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc
is the market leader with roughly 50 percent.
Reynolds is in active talks to buy Lorillard in a
complicated three-way transaction in which British American
Tobacco could take a role, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Among six antitrust experts surveyed by Reuters, two
predicted it would be blocked, and one said it should be stopped
but might survive an antitrust review because the product was
cigarettes. Three said regulatory agencies would likely allow it
to go through with asset sales.
Beyond the market concentration in traditional cigarettes,
the new company's market share in electronic-cigarettes could
draw scrutiny. Lorillard's Blu currently controls about 50
percent of the market, but Reynolds plans to roll out its Vuse
brand nationwide this summer. It remains unclear whether the
merged company would keep both brands.
E-cigarettes are crucial to the three major U.S. tobacco
companies, which have bought or developed their own brands in
recent years. Sales of the electronic products in the United
States are expected to outpace traditional cigarettes by 2020.
Still, traditional cigarettes now account for the vast
majority of the industry's sales and it was not immediately
clear how much regulators would focus on the emerging
technology.
"That's a significant increase in concentration in an
already highly concentrated market. I don't see how that gets
approved," said David Smutny, a veteran of the Justice
Department who is now at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.
While the government is trying to discourage smoking,
regulators may not ignore the possible impact of the deal on
cigarette prices.
"Are the FTC or (Justice Department) going to let a merger
go through that will result in higher prices because they think
consumption of the product should be reduced?" said Bernard
Nigro, an antitrust expert at law firm Fried, Frank, Harris,
Shriver and Jacobson LLP. "I would be surprised if that were the
outcome."
Others said there would be little public outcry about the
potential for higher cigarette prices. "There's not a League of
Addicted Smokers who are going to yell bloody murder about
this," said one Justice Department veteran, Peter Carstensen,
now at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
He said that previously he would have expected a deal
involving such large market shares to be shot down quickly, but
that deals such as the settlement that allowed the American
Airlines merger have made him think that a Lorillard-Reynolds
deal might have a chance with regulators.
Analysts at Morningstar similarly argued that price would
loom as less of a factor than in other industries.
Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said the chances are high,
80 percent, that the deal would occur, but that it might require
Reynolds to divest brands, including Kool, Winston and Salem,
which it already could be "shopping".
The 2004 merger of B.A.T's U.S. business with R.J. Reynolds,
flew through regulatory scrutiny relatively unscathed.
Beyond the health concerns associated with cigarettes in
general, Lorillard has come under particular scrutiny because it
now accounts for 65 percent of the U.S. menthol market, which
could come under pressure from new regulations in the coming
years.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Galloway)