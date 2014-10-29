DEALTALK-Antitrust regulators face clashing missions in U.S. cigarette deal

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Cigarette maker Reynolds
American's proposal to buy smaller rival Lorillard Inc
presents antitrust regulators with a conundrum: Their
mandate is to prevent higher prices because of mergers, but U.S.
public policy aims to make cigarettes more expensive to
discourage smoking.
Reynolds, the No. 2 U.S. cigarette maker, said in July it
would buy No. 3 Lorillard for $27.4 billion.
Altria Group, which owns Marlboro, has a 49 percent
U.S. market share, followed by Reynolds at 26 percent and
Lorillard at 14 percent. The deal would leave 90 percent of U.S.
cigarettes made by two companies, a very concentrated market.
Market share is "clearly up in the problem area," said
Herbert Hovenkamp, law professor at the University of Iowa.
"The offsetting consideration is if they will be able to
convince the Federal Trade Commission that competition between
two more or less equal firms will be more strenuous than between
one larger and two smaller firms," he said. "Recently, the
agencies have been skeptical of these arguments."
Four of seven antitrust experts interviewed for this story
said the FTC could stop the deal. One thought it would be
approved with significant divestitures and two declined to say
which way the ruling would go.
The FTC aims to prevent mergers that cause higher prices.
But both the federal government and the states have taxed
cigarettes heavily for years to fund health programs, and
because pricier cigarettes are thought to discourage smoking.
Alcohol sales are also subject to "sin taxes", and
regulators have been willing to fight various alcohol mergers
that have had the potential to raise prices, said Andre Barlow
of Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC. "I would think that they would
remain consistent."
Reynolds said it was optimistic the deal would be approved.
"We continue to move forward with the process and we are
confident that the deal will close sometime in the first half of
2015," spokesman David Howard told Reuters.
The FTC has reviewed two major cigarette mergers in the past
20 years.
In 2004, it allowed R.J. Reynolds to buy rival Brown &
Williamson, without divestitures. An expert familiar with the
FTC at the time said at least some commissioners would not
consider using agency resources to litigate to keep cigarettes
cheap.
In 1994, the commission sued to stop British American
Tobacco's $1 billion purchase of American Tobacco. The two sides
eventually settled, and the merger went forward.
A person knowledgeable about the thinking of current FTC
decision-makers said at least some believe it is important for
the agency to prevent a rise in cigarette prices to protect the
poor and uneducated, even if that contradicts public health
goals.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control show that smoking
is increasingly limited to this vulnerable group.
The FTC has also taken action against cigarette companies.
In 1997 it sued, alleging that Reynolds' Joe Camel cartoon
character was illegally used to market to children. The agency
continues to monitor cigarette advertisements.
"The FTC has been a leader in preventing tobacco use by
children," said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for
Tobacco-Free Kids. "The FTC should have the judgment to realize
that the goal with tobacco is not to do anything that would make
prices cheaper."
Overall, cigarette sales are dropping nationwide, and the
industry's future customer base seems to be as well.
In 1992, 28 percent of U.S. 12th graders smoked, while 16
percent do today, according to the University of Michigan's
Monitoring the Future study.
Reynolds and Lorillard attempted to resolve the biggest
overlap among their brands, in electronic cigarettes, when they
announced the merger.
Reynolds, which owns the VUSE e-cigarette, said it would
sell Lorillard's blu brand to Imperial along with four cigarette
brands: Kool and Salem, both menthol, Winston and Maverick.
But Reynolds would keep Lorillard's dynamic Newport menthol
brand, which is popular with African-Americans and whose market
share is rising. Newport is the nation's second most popular
cigarette, the company said in its annual report.
David Balto, a former policy director at the FTC, said the
planned divestitures are inadequate. "The brands that are being
offered face extinction in a decade. They're really trivial," he
said.
