U.S. FTC considers settlement terms for Reynolds American-Lorillard merger -WSJ

WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering possible settlement terms to allow Reynolds American to proceed with its $25 billion acquisition of rival tobacco company Lorillard, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies have been meeting with FTC commissioners this week to discuss the merger, which would combine the nation's second- and third-largest cigarette makers, the paper reported.

The tobacco firms announced their deal last July, and the commission has been scrutinizing it closely for potential antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

