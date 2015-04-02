U.S. FTC considers settlement terms for Reynolds American-Lorillard merger -WSJ

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering possible settlement terms to allow Reynolds American to proceed with its $25 billion acquisition of rival tobacco company Lorillard, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The companies have been meeting with FTC commissioners this week to discuss the merger, which would combine the nation's second- and third-largest cigarette makers, the paper reported.
The tobacco firms announced their deal last July, and the commission has been scrutinizing it closely for potential antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021