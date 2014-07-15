版本:
Reynolds American to buy Lorillard in $27.4 bln deal

July 15 Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc said it would buy rival Lorillard Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $27.4 billion, including net debt.

Reynolds offered $68.88 per Lorillard share, representing a premium of 2.5 percent to Lorillard's Monday closing.

Reynolds also said it would sell its KOOL, Salem, Winston, Maverick and blu eCigs brands and other assets to Imperial Tobacco Group for $7.1 billion in cash. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
