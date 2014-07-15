Reynolds American to buy Lorillard in $27.4 bln deal

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc said it would buy rival Lorillard Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $27.4 billion, including net debt.
Reynolds offered $68.88 per Lorillard share, representing a premium of 2.5 percent to Lorillard's Monday closing.
Reynolds also said it would sell its KOOL, Salem, Winston, Maverick and blu eCigs brands and other assets to Imperial Tobacco Group for $7.1 billion in cash. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms