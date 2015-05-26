UPDATE 2-Reynolds American wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Lorillard

(Adds Reynolds comment, dissents from two commissioners)
WASHINGTON May 26 Reynolds American Inc
on Tuesday won U.S. antitrust approval to buy smaller rival
Lorillard in a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No.
3 U.S. cigarette companies.
The Federal Trade Commission said it would allow the
acquisition to go forward on condition that the companies sell
four cigarette brands - Winston, Kool, Salem and Maverick. They
will be purchased by Imperial Tobacco Group PLC.
Reynolds, which makes Camel and Pall Mall cigarettes, said
in July 2014 it would buy Lorillard, which makes Newport, for
$27.4 billion. At that time, it offered to sell the four brands
to address any antitrust concern, as well as Lorillard's Blu
e-cig. Blu was not mentioned in the final agreement with the
FTC, but its sale is expected to go forward.
Altria Group, which owns Marlboro, has a 47 percent
U.S. market share, followed by Reynolds at 26 percent and
Lorillard at 14 percent, according to 2013 data from Euromonitor
International. The data is the most recent available.
The vote to approve the deal was 3-2 with Democrat Julie
Brill and Republican Joshua Wright dissenting. Chairwoman Edith
Ramirez, Republican Maureen Ohlhausen and Democrat Terrell
McSweeny voted to approve the settlement.
In her dissent, Brill argued that the deal meant that the
remaining cigarette companies would be able to raise prices and
that Imperial was too small and weak to provide real
competition.
"It is no surprise that Reynolds would ... refuse to provide
a meaningful divestiture package that would replace the
competition lost through its merger with Lorillard," she wrote.
Wright argued the opposite, saying that the investigation
should be closed with no required divestitures since the assets
sales were already promised.
The deal presented antitrust enforcers with a dilemma: Their
mandate is to prevent higher prices because of mergers, but U.S.
public policy aims to make cigarettes more expensive to
discourage smoking.
The FTC has reviewed two other major cigarette mergers in
the past 20 years.
In 2004, it allowed R.J. Reynolds to buy rival Brown &
Williamson without divestitures. An expert familiar with the FTC
at the time said at least some commissioners opposed using
agency resources to litigate to keep cigarettes cheap.
In 1994, the commission sued to stop British American
Tobacco's $1 billion purchase of American Tobacco. The two sides
eventually settled, and the merger went forward.
