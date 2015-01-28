版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 22:40 BJT

Reynolds American shareholders approve to buy Lorillard

Jan 28 Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc's shareholders approved its $25 billion acquisition of smaller rival Lorillard Inc.

The proposed deal, which was announced last July, has attracted intense antitrust scrutiny as it seeks to combine the No.2 and No.3 U.S. cigarette makers.

About 451 million of Reynolds' outstanding shares were voted in favor of the proposal to issue stock to Lorillard shareholders for the acquisition. (bit.ly/1ywZI15) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Jilian Mincer in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐