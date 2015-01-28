Reynolds American shareholders approve to buy Lorillard

Jan 28 Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American
Inc's shareholders approved its $25 billion acquisition
of smaller rival Lorillard Inc.
The proposed deal, which was announced last July, has
attracted intense antitrust scrutiny as it seeks to combine the
No.2 and No.3 U.S. cigarette makers.
About 451 million of Reynolds' outstanding shares were voted
in favor of the proposal to issue stock to Lorillard
shareholders for the acquisition. (bit.ly/1ywZI15)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Jilian
Mincer in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das)