UPDATE 2-Shareholders approve Reynolds' acquisition of Lorillard

By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 28 Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American
Inc's shareholders approved its $25 billion acquisition
of Newport menthol cigarette maker Lorillard Inc, a deal
that would combine the No.2 and No.3 U.S. cigarette companies.
The deal, announced in July, has attracted intense antitrust
scrutiny as a successful merger would result in a market 90
percent dominated by just two companies.
The combined company would control about 40 percent of the
U.S. cigarettes market. Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc
leads the market with a 49 percent share.
Lorillard's shareholders also approved the deal, with about
80 percent of outstanding shares voted in favor.
Reynolds shares rose as much 2 percent to a record high in
early trading, while Lorillard shares rose about 1 percent.
Reynolds said in November that it expected the Federal Trade
Commission to announce its decision in late January or early
February.
The company said on Wednesday that about 451 million of its
outstanding shares were voted in favor of the proposal to issue
stock to Lorillard shareholders for the acquisition. (bit.ly/1ywZI15)
More than 451 million shares of Reynolds were voted in favor
of issuing stock to British American Tobacco Plc, its
largest shareholder with a 42 percent stake.
The number of shares voted in favor of the two proposals
separately represent about 85 percent of Reynolds' outstanding
shares as of Oct. 6. Both the proposals had to be approved by
Reynolds' shareholders to complete the merger.
British American said in July that it supported the deal.
Reynolds said last year that it would sell Lorillard's
leading e-cigarette blu and four other brands to Imperial
Tobacco Group Plc, to allay antitrust concerns.
Reynolds and Lorillard argue that their merger and the
Imperial deal would create two strong competitors for Altria.
Imperial said that nearly all of its shares were voted in
favor of the deal with Reynolds.
Reynolds offered to buy Lorillard for $68.88 per share in
cash and stock. Lorillard shareholders would receive $50.50 in
cash and 0.2909 Reynolds share for each share held.
The deal is valued at $27.4 billion, including debt.
Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional
Shareholder Services recommended this month that Reynolds'
shareholders vote for the deal.
Reynolds shares were up 1 percent at $70.23 in noon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange, while Lorillard shares were
little changed at $66.20.
(Additional reporting by Jilian Mincer in New York; Editing by
Joyjeet Das and Kirti Pandey)