公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 00:01 BJT

BRIEF-Lorus Therapeutics Upsizes Overnight Marketed Financing to about C$7 mln of Common Shares

Nov 22 Lorus Therapeutics Inc : * Upsized previously announced C$5 million public offering to 12.7 million

common shares of co to be issued at purchase price of $0.55 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
