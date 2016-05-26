Los Angeles flights delayed due to 'equipment issues'- FAA

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Flights arriving and departing Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) should expect delays due to "equipment issues," the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in an online air traffic control advisory.
Arrivals will be held up to 15 minutes, and departures will be delayed up to 30 minutes, the notice said. Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX, did not immediately return requests for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp