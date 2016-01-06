UPDATE 1-California governor declares LA-area gas leak an emergency

(Adds details on leak)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Jan 6 Governor Jerry Brown on
Wednesday declared a Los Angeles-area natural gas leak that has
been sickening area residents an emergency, and vowed to protect
public health and safety.
Southern California Gas Co, which operates the
well that is the site of the underground methane leak, is trying
to stop it by drilling a relief well to reach a damaged
pipeline, then inject fluids and cement into it.
The governor's office said in a statement it was taking
steps to ensure that the utility identifies how it will stop the
leak if the relief well fails to seal it - or if the existing
leak worsens.
The leak was discovered on Oct. 23 at a well used for gas
storage in Aliso Canyon just outside Los Angeles's Porter Ranch
neighborhood. It forced thousands of residents to relocate over
the holidays.
The leak, which state officials have said accounts for a
fourth of California's greenhouse gas emissions from methane at
its peak, is believed to have been caused by a broken
injection-well pipe several hundred feet beneath the surface of
the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) field.
People in the area have complained of such ailments as
headaches, nausea and respiratory irritation from the odorants
added to natural gas, Los Angeles County officials have said.
The governor's office said it had taken steps to coordinate
the local, state and federal response to the leak and stop it as
soon as possible.
The emergency declaration by Brown, a Democrat, follows
calls by local officials in Los Angeles for increased state
regulation of gas storage facilities.
"This proclamation recognizes the prolonged and continuing
duration of the Aliso Canyon gas leak and the requests of
residents and local officials," governor's spokesman Evan
Westrup said in an email.
The governor earlier this week met with Porter Ranch
residents and toured the site of the leak.
