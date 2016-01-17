California officials delay plans to mitigate massive gas leak

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 16 Southern California air
quality officials on Saturday delayed plans to capture and burn
off natural gas leaking from an underground well near an
affluent Los Angeles neighborhood, citing the possible risk of a
fire.
The move came at a public hearing where Porter Ranch
residents, many of whom have been displaced or sickened by the
methane leaking from the underground storage well, expressed
frustration over the failure of the state or the utility,
Southern California Gas Co, to stop the leak.
The leak was first detected on Oct. 23 at an underground
natural gas field in Porter Ranch, which is home to more than
30,000 people. Thousands of residents had to move over the
holidays, with the company underwriting their temporary housing.
Officials from Southern California Gas, a division of
Sempra Energy, said they expected to stop the leak in
late February or March.
State officials have said the leak accounted at its peak for
a fourth of California's 20 million metric tons a year in
greenhouse gas emissions from methane.
The cause of the leak is believed to be a broken
injection-well pipe several hundred feet beneath the surface of
the 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) field.
Nearby residents have complained of such ailments as
headaches, nausea and respiratory irritation from mercaptans,
the odorants added to natural gas, according to Los Angeles
County health officials. The officials have said past studies
found no long-term health effects from mercaptans.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District was
expected at Saturday's hearing to sign off on an order
instructing Southern California Gas to come up with a plan to
capture and treat the escaped gas in the interim.
The order originally required the utility to dispose of the
gas by burning it, but district officials said at the hearing
that safety concerns from local and state agencies required them
to put that plan on hold.
"They have expressed concern about not being familiar with
this type of gas collection and capture," said Mohsen Nazemi, a
deputy executive director for the regulator. "It's a very
unusual circumstance."
Such a process risked "additional fire" if the gas is blown
downwind to nearby incinerators, Nazemi added.
Residents who attended the hearing said they were angry
that a decision had been delayed since they had been forced to
leave home for months.
(Reporting by Phoenix Tso; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Lisa Von
Ahn)