Fox--Rid Dodgers of McCourt and return to baseball

* Fox wants McCourt to "get out of the way"
* Fox says stadium land would maximize value of team
* Dodgers say Fox is "foolish" to "opine on real estate"
Nov 25 Fox Sports stepped up its battle with
Frank McCourt, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, saying he
needed to "get out of the way" and let the bankrupt team return
to the business of baseball.
Fox, which broadcasts Dodgers games, has vigorously opposed
the team's plan to sell its future media rights earlier than
expected as part of a plan to auction the team and exit
bankruptcy.
In documents filed on Thursday, Fox asked Delaware's
bankruptcy court to reject the team's request to sell its
future broadcast rights, saying such a sale was unnecessary to
bring the team out of Chapter 11.
"Moreover, Mr. McCourt is not necessary to this process. He
should get out of the way and let everyone return to the
business of baseball," said Fox in court papers.
Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O), also said that for the
Dodgers to maximize the value of the team, they should include
the land under the Dodger Stadium in the team's sale.
McCourt, who made his fortune on real estate, owns the land
through a company that is not part of the bankruptcy.
The Dodgers said in a statement on Thursday that
recognizing the full value of the future media rights in
conjunction with the sale of the team would be in the best
interests of the team, fans and Major League Baseball.
"The fact that Fox thinks it should now opine on real
estate is just plain foolish," said the statement.
The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy in June shortly after
baseball's commissioner, Bud Selig, rejected a plan by the team
to sell the future media rights to Fox for a reported $3
billion.
Baseball and McCourt spent months battling for control of
the team. Earlier this month, McCourt agreed to sell the team
and baseball agreed to allow the sale of the media rights.
Fox and the Dodgers have been ordered by the court to try
to settle their dispute through mediation that is scheduled to
begin Monday in Los Angeles, where Fox is based.
The team sales process is expected to be wrapped up by the
end of April, in time for the start of the 2012 Major League
season, sources familiar with the process have told Reuters.
The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Sue Zeidler
in Los Angeles, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)