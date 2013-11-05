UPDATE 1-Polish refiner Lotos buys North Sea licenses

* Lotos buys shares in Norway oil, gas licences for $176 mln
* Eyes further acquisitions to take advantage of tax shield
* Shares in Lotos rise in bearish market
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Chris Borowski
WARSAW, Nov 5 Poland's No.2 oil refiner, Lotos
, agreed to buy shares in 14 oil and gas licences off
the coast of Norway for $176 million and is looking for further
targets under a plan to boost production and diversify its
upstream operations.
"Thanks to this transaction, Lotos is doubling the volume of
hydrocarbons output and increasing its resources of oil and
natural gas," Lotos deputy head Zbigniew Paszkowicz told
reporters on Tuesday.
Problems at Lotos's ill-fated North Sea oil platform Yme
resulted in a 1.07 billion zloty ($346 million) tax benefit for
the Polish company, which helped it buy shares in the Norwegian
licenses from Britain's Centrica.
The state-controlled refiner also bought a 5-percent share
of the Norwegian Heimdal gas hub as part of the deal.
Lotos planned the takeovers for several months and expects
to close them by the end of the year once it receives the
necessary approvals from Norwegian authorities.
According to Lotos, the license shares will raise its
production by about 240,000 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) a
year, compared to 265,000 tonnes that Lotos produced in 2012.
The company aims to raise its annual output to 1.2 million
by 2015 and is targeting further acquisitions in the North Sea
to continue benefiting from the tax shield in Norway.
"We are looking around. Considering the taxation, the best
time for acquisitions is the end of a year," Paszkowicz said
when asked if the next transaction could be expected in the
first half of 2014.
Lotos is also looking to sell its 20-percent stake in the
troubled YME platform, with the sale possible next year,
Paszkowicz added.
At 1513 GMT, shares in Lotos were up 1.6 percent, while the
Warsaw bluechip WIG30 index was down 0.9 percent.