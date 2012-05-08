版本:
Polish Lotos says Yme launch in Jan 2013 unlikely

WARSAW May 8 Polish refiner Lotos said on Tuesday it was unlikely that oilfield Yme off the Norway coast would begin production in January 2013, as it predicted earlier.

"The probability that production will start in January 2013 is very, very low", Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Machajewski said .

Lotos controls a 20 percent stake in the much delayed Yme, designed to produce at a peak 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

