OSLO Dec 17 Polish energy firm Lotos has drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea, partner North Energy said in a statement on Monday.

"No hydrocarbons were encountered, and the well will be plugged and abandoned as a dry well," North Energy said in a filing to the Oslo bourse.

Lotos operates production license 498 with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include North (25 percent), Edison International (25 percent), and Skagen 44 (25 percent).