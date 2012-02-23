版本:
Lotos sees first oil from Yme deposit in 2013

WARSAW Feb 23 Poland's refiner Lotos expects extraction from the Yme oilfield off the coast of Norway to start at the beginning of 2013, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Lotos controls a 20 percent stake in the oilfield, which is operated by Talisman Energy.

