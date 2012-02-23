Lotos sees first oil from Yme deposit in 2013

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW Feb 23 Poland's refiner Lotos expects extraction from the Yme oilfield off the coast of Norway to start at the beginning of 2013, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
Lotos controls a 20 percent stake in the oilfield, which is operated by Talisman Energy.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on Friday. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Jam
TOKYO, March 3 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund, posted its the best quarterly gain on record thanks to a rally in the country's stock market.